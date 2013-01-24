Perfil de la empresa

Philips hizo nuevas incursiones con sus sistemas de iluminación CityTouch, con la adopción de Los Ángeles de un sistema avanzado de gestión Philips que utiliza las tecnologías móviles y basadas en la nube para controlar su alumbrado público. CityTouch el sistema de gestión conectado de iluminación Philips actualmente se utiliza en más de 250 ciudades en todo el mundo.

Philips will outfit the New NY Bridge in New York with cloud-based connected LED lighting, transforming this iconic landmark through remotely programmed dynamic colorful architectural lighting and roadway lighting. The project involves Philips ActiveSite and Philips CityTouch cloud-based systems, allowing remote monitoring and management. It is the largest, most advanced architectural bridge and roadway infrastructure project in the USA.