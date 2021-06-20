Sí, siempre puede utilizar el biberón anticólicos Philips Avent sin el sistema AirFree.
¿Puedo utilizar el biberón anticólicos Philips Avent sin el sistema AirFree?
Específicamente para bebés más pequeños (<4 meses)
Le aconsejamos utilizar el sistema AirFree especialmente con los bebés más pequeños (<4 months) with feeding issues. The AirFree vent allows your little one to manage air intake.
If your baby gets older and is able to drink from the bottle without any feeding issues, you can easily use the bottle without the AirFree vent.