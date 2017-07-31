Cardiovascular disease (CVD) continues to be the leading cause of death and disability in the world today: It affects people from all spectrums of life. Low and middle income countries are now equally affected as affluent countries, as CVDs are present across gender and age. Technology, real-time data and population health management, can be a key to addressing CVDs, and ensuring a heart-healthy population the world over.
17.7 million people die per year from CVDs, an estimated 31% of all deaths worldwide*
75% of CVD deaths occur in low and middle-income countries*
80% of all CVD deaths are due to heart attacks and strokes*
Taking on the world’s leading killer
According to WHO, cardiovascular diseases (CVD) is the leading NCD killer in the world, and is rapidly increasing in prevalence. The burden of cardiovascular disease is crippling healthcare systems worldwide. We have to start doing things differently.
Healthcare Informatics: data vs. insights
“Having all of the information at hand, making accurate measurements and always looking at the right image can augment your ability to make a good decision.” Dr. Roy Smythe, Chief Medical Officer of Healthcare Informatics at Philips.
Connected healthcare is better healthcare
There has been a lot of talk in recent years about the importance of empowering patients. But what about physicians? How are they empowered by technology?
We conduct ongoing, best-in-class original research in order to better understand perceptions towards connected care technology and the role it plays in the future of healthcare. Take a look at the full report for 2017.
A few small steps: Keith Hart’s journey
Connecting care throughout the enterprisey
Your patients’ lives are a continuum with multiple cardiovascular incidents happening throughout their lifetimes. Each and every one of your patients has a history of symptoms, tests, diagnoses, and treatments that makes that patient different from any other. Shouldn’t the tools you use to care for these unique individuals reflect this?"
Partnering with doctors, scientists, and customers around the globe to transform cardiology. Keep informed on articles from respected colleagues regarding cardiology and the connected care technologies. The 2017 report on the Future Healthcare Index, will be included when you sign up. Sign up and stay tuned.
You are about to visit a Philips global content pageContinue
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.Entendido
Nuestro sitio se puede visualizar mejor con la última versión de Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome o Firefox.