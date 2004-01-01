This innovative 1.5T MRI system is powered by Philips exclusive BlueSeal magnet for helium-free operations. And it incorporates a wealth of AI²-driven technologies to simplify and automate the most complex clinical and operational tasks. So you can focus on what matters the most: your patients. This breakthrough solution is designed to help boost MR productivity, speed up exams, empower clinicians to make informed clinical decisions, and control the costs of MR imaging.
BlueSeal de Philips utiliza una novedosa tecnología de microrrefrigeración que solamente requiere una insignificante cantidad de helio líquido (menos del 0,5% del volumen actual¹) para la refrigeración. Este pequeño porcentaje de la cantidad habitual de helio líquido se coloca durante la fabricación en el imán que, posteriormente, se sella por completo. Como resultado, no pueden producirse fugas de helio líquido⁶, ya sea de manera repentina durante una pérdida de campo o de forma gradual.
Olvídese del helio gracias al imán BlueSeal
Hacia operaciones ininterrumpidas de RM
Gracias a controladores digitales y conectividad con e-Alerts³ (24 horas al día, 7 días a la semana), BlueSeal de Philips se considera el primer imán impulsado por inteligencia adaptativa que ofrece EasySwitch, un conjunto exclusivo de funciones de servicio. Las soluciones EasySwitch buscan minimizar el tiempo de inactividad inesperado, en caso de producirse un problema operativo de RM.
Método de enfoque
Focus on patients, not technology
SmartWorkflow dramatically reduces the number of steps needed to complete an MR exam – with guided patient set-up in under a minute, touchless patient sensing, and single-click initiation of routine exams. Combined with our lightest Breeze coils, this helps cut patient change-over time 30%⁴ to keep your MR department on schedule. The result? Shorter exams and a better MR experience for your staff and patients.
Su forma permite el contacto con la piel
Managing coil cables is no longer a challenge thanks to the MR 5300’s ComfortPlus Mattress Partner. U-shaped groves run along the side, creating a continuous channel that separates coil cables from the patient’s skin. Breeze coils work together with the ComfortPlus Mattress Partner to support a better patient experience⁵.
Inteligencia ... las imágenes se convierten en respuestas
Turn images into answers – 50% faster
Compressed SENSE speeds MR scans by up to 50%⁷ with virtually no loss of image quality, helping to accelerate image analysis, increase diagnostic confidence, and meet the demands of referring physicians. You spend less time organizing and managing exams and more time caring for your patients.
Philips for a lifetime support
Count on Philips for a lifetime support
Take advantage of remote serviceability, AI²-enabled predictive maintenance, frequent system updates, perpetual coil replacement, and tailored financing to help improve uptime and manage your total cost of ownership – for the life of your system.
The best images - confident diagnosis
A confident diagnosis depend on the best images
High quality diagnostic images lead to confident diagnosis. The MR 5300’s scanning methods are designed to generate exceptional quality images. So you have the information and insights you need to deliver consistent quality care that sets your image center apart.
Método de escaneo
Breeze coils and connectors weigh up to 75% less than conventional anterior coils and thanks to their versatility, they can scan a wide range of anatomies. Combined with Smart Workflow, Breeze coils make it possible to quickly connect and prepare patients for imaging – helping to shorten patient set-up time for routine exams by up to 30%⁴. At the same time, Breeze coils deliver exceptional quality MR images and high patient satisfaction.
BlueSeal de Philips utiliza una novedosa tecnología de microrrefrigeración que solamente requiere una insignificante cantidad de helio líquido (menos del 0,5% del volumen actual¹) para la refrigeración. Este pequeño porcentaje de la cantidad habitual de helio líquido se coloca durante la fabricación en el imán que, posteriormente, se sella por completo. Como resultado, no pueden producirse fugas de helio líquido⁶, ya sea de manera repentina durante una pérdida de campo o de forma gradual.
Olvídese del helio gracias al imán BlueSeal
Hacia operaciones ininterrumpidas de RM
Gracias a controladores digitales y conectividad con e-Alerts³ (24 horas al día, 7 días a la semana), BlueSeal de Philips se considera el primer imán impulsado por inteligencia adaptativa que ofrece EasySwitch, un conjunto exclusivo de funciones de servicio. Las soluciones EasySwitch buscan minimizar el tiempo de inactividad inesperado, en caso de producirse un problema operativo de RM.
Método de enfoque
Focus on patients, not technology
SmartWorkflow dramatically reduces the number of steps needed to complete an MR exam – with guided patient set-up in under a minute, touchless patient sensing, and single-click initiation of routine exams. Combined with our lightest Breeze coils, this helps cut patient change-over time 30%⁴ to keep your MR department on schedule. The result? Shorter exams and a better MR experience for your staff and patients.
Su forma permite el contacto con la piel
Managing coil cables is no longer a challenge thanks to the MR 5300’s ComfortPlus Mattress Partner. U-shaped groves run along the side, creating a continuous channel that separates coil cables from the patient’s skin. Breeze coils work together with the ComfortPlus Mattress Partner to support a better patient experience⁵.
Inteligencia ... las imágenes se convierten en respuestas
Turn images into answers – 50% faster
Compressed SENSE speeds MR scans by up to 50%⁷ with virtually no loss of image quality, helping to accelerate image analysis, increase diagnostic confidence, and meet the demands of referring physicians. You spend less time organizing and managing exams and more time caring for your patients.
Philips for a lifetime support
Count on Philips for a lifetime support
Take advantage of remote serviceability, AI²-enabled predictive maintenance, frequent system updates, perpetual coil replacement, and tailored financing to help improve uptime and manage your total cost of ownership – for the life of your system.
The best images - confident diagnosis
A confident diagnosis depend on the best images
High quality diagnostic images lead to confident diagnosis. The MR 5300’s scanning methods are designed to generate exceptional quality images. So you have the information and insights you need to deliver consistent quality care that sets your image center apart.
Método de escaneo
Breeze coils and connectors weigh up to 75% less than conventional anterior coils and thanks to their versatility, they can scan a wide range of anatomies. Combined with Smart Workflow, Breeze coils make it possible to quickly connect and prepare patients for imaging – helping to shorten patient set-up time for routine exams by up to 30%⁴. At the same time, Breeze coils deliver exceptional quality MR images and high patient satisfaction.
Especificaciones
Sistema magnético sellado
Generador de campo
1.5T S
Diseño del diámetro interior
70 cm
Peso del imán
2300 kg
Homogeneidad típica del volumen por valor cuadrático medio (volume root mean square, V-RMS)
≤ 1,1 ppm (a 45 cm DSV)
Tecnología de microenfriamiento
Sí
FOV máximo
55 cm
Tipos de controladores magnéticos
Resolución digital
Cryogen boil-off rate
No aplica, completamente sellado
Requisitos de las tuberías de ventilación
No aplica, completamente sellado
Gradientes Omega
Amplitud máxima para cada eje
33 mT/m
Velocidad máx. de precesión para cada eje
120 T/m/s
SmartWorkflow
Configuración del examen guiado
Sí
Centrado automático del paciente
Sí
Activación respiratoria sin contacto
Sí
Inicio del examen en la sala
Sí
ScanWise Implant
Sí
Planificación y escaneo automatizados
Sí
Orientación de pacientes automatizada
Sí
Procesamiento posterior automatizado
Sí
Recepción de RF dStream
Cantidad de canales de recepción independientes
Independiente del canal
Cadena de la señal de la bobina al reconstructor
100 % digital
Set of ultra-lightweight coils
Flujo de trabajo Breeze
1. Comparado con el imán Ingenia 1.5T ZBO.
2. Según la definición de IA del Grupo de Expertos de Alto Nivel de la UE.
3. Necesita conectividad remota.
4. Compared with CoT between routine Brain, Spine, Body, Cardiac, MSK exams in Ingenia 1.5T / Ingenia Ambition 1.5T with dS Anterior and dedicated MSK-coils.
5. Compared to scanning without ComfortPlus mattress, ComforTone, and Compressed SENSE.
6. Incluso en el caso excepcional de que el imán no se selle, la cantidad insignificante de escape de helio no afectaría materialmente el nivel de oxígeno dentro de la sala.
7. Comparado con las exploraciones de Philips sin Compressed SENSE.
