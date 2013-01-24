Inicio
Philips: Haga clic aquí para navegar por la página de inicio

Términos de búsqueda

EarlyVue Monitor de signos vitales

EarlyVue VS30

Monitor de signos vitales

Buscar productos similares

El monitor de signos vitales EarlyVue VS30 de Philips libera el poder de la puntuación de alerta temprana (EWS) automatizada para ayudarle a identificar rápidamente signos sutiles de deterioro del paciente, y ofrecer atención proactiva con confianza. Detección temprana, intervención inteligente.

Contáctenos

Galería media

Caracteristicas
Automatice el ingreso de datos de los pacientes
Conéctese al registro médico electrónico (RME) o al sistema de información del hospital (SIH)

Conéctese al registro médico electrónico (RME) o al sistema de información del hospital (SIH)

Complete automáticamente las características demográficas de los usuarios y los pacientes con un escáner de código de barras sin licencia para reducir el potencial de errores de la transcripción manual. EarlyVue VS30 transmite los datos de los pacientes directamente a su RME o SIH a través de HL-7 o IntelliBridge Enterprise.
Poner fluidez en el flujo de trabajo
Poner fluidez en el flujo de trabajo

Poner fluidez en el flujo de trabajo

Este monitor de signos vitales puede adaptarse a su hospital, sus protocolos y su forma de trabajar. Documente evaluaciones completas de pacientes con hasta 35 campos personalizables mediante QuickCapture. Automatice los cálculos de la Puntuación de alerta temprana (Early Warning Score, EWS) para acelerar la atención con QuickAlerts. Y simplifique el flujo de datos hacia y desde sus sistemas hospitalarios con la función QuickCheck.
Monitorear los signos vitales y más

Monitorear los signos vitales y más

Cuando el estado del paciente requiera una atención especial, pase de la comprobación puntual a la monitorización automática (programable) a intervalos de los signos vitales críticos. Monitoree la presión arterial, la SpO₂, el pulso, el CO₂ y la frecuencia respiratoria de forma no invasiva. Incluye opciones Masimo rainbow SETᵀᴹ.
Proteja la privacidad del paciente

Proteja la privacidad del paciente

Nuestro enfoque de seguridad en profundidad, basado en el riesgo une el sistema operativo Linux, Wi-Fi seguro con el FIPS 140-2 opcional y una variedad de opciones de configuración para proteger la privacidad de los pacientes y la integridad de sus datos.
Crece junto a sus necesidades

Crece junto a sus necesidades

EarlyVueVS30 se adapta fácilmente al crecimiento de su hospital y a la evolución de sus necesidades. Comience con el monitoreo básico de signos vitales, luego agregue mediciones avanzadas, escáneres, seguridad, comunicaciones y más con el tiempo.
Servicios de apoyo y clínicos

La educación clínica alivia los dolores crecientes

Los servicios clínicos y de gestión de cambios de Philips pueden ayudar a optimizar el flujo de trabajo de atención generalizada en su hospital. Escoja entre una gama de opciones diseñadas para aprovechar todo el potencial de sus monitores Early VS30 para mejorar el flujo de trabajo clínico y reforzar la atención del paciente.
Reduzca su flujo de trabajo

Intuitivo para aprender y usar

Una interfaz de usuario intuitiva y una pantalla táctil de 10” ayudan a acortar la curva de aprendizaje y a reducir el tiempo de capacitación, incluso para el personal con menor experiencia. EarlyVue VS30 es una opción ideal para las organizaciones que necesitan gestionar la rotación frecuente.
Panel central del dispositivo

Fácil de manejar

El Panel de gestión de dispositivos de Philips es una herramienta conveniente para administrar de forma centralizada su red de dispositivos desde una ubicación remota: configurar monitores, instalar actualizaciones de software, monitorear el rendimiento de los dispositivos, administrar la duración de la batería y mucho más.

Especificaciones

CO2 measurement
CO2 measurement
Measurement range
  • 0 a 150 mmHg
Noninvasive blood pressure measurement
Noninvasive blood pressure measurement
Neonatal systolic range
  • 30 a 130 mmHg
Pediatric pulse rate range
  • 40 a 300 bpm
Adult systolic range
  • 30 a 270 mmHg
NBP interval choices
  • Desactivado, 1, 2, 3, 5, 10, 15, 30, 60, 90 o 120 minutos o STAT
Neonatal pulse rate range
  • 40 a 300 bpm
Adult pulse rate range
  • 40 a 300 bpm
Pediatric systolic range
  • 30 a 180 mmHg
Environmental specifications
Environmental specifications
Humidity, operating and storage for monitor with recorder and paper
  • Del 10 % al 90 % de HR
Humidity, operating and storage for monitor
  • Del 10 % al 90 % de HR (sin condensación)
Display
Display
Resolution
  • 216.96 x 135.6 mm
Viewing angle
  • ±85°
Screen size
  • 10.1 in
Screen type
  • LCD con pantalla táctil resistiva de 5 hilos
Refresh frequency
  • 60 Hz
Recorder
Recorder
User selectable speeds
  • 6.25, 12.5, 25, 50 mm/sec
Paper width
  • 58 mm
Type
  • Térmica
Physical specifications
Physical specifications
Frequency
  • 50/60 Hz
Width
  • 33 cm (no exceder)
Depth
  • 23 cm (no exceder)
Height
  • 23 cm (no exceder)
Internal power supply
  • 100 a 240 VAC
Maximum output power consumption
  • 60 W
Battery operating time (new, fully charged)
  • Por lo menos 6 horas
Weight (fully options, with battery)
  • 5 kg o menos
Battery, lithium ion, smart battery
  • 11.1 V, 7800 mAh
  • Es posible que el producto no esté disponible en todas las regiones, consulte con su representante de Philips para conocer la disponibilidad completa de la cartera.

Al hacer clic en este enlace, saldrá del sitio web oficial de Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips"). Cualquier enlace que aparezca en nuestro sitio web y que conduzca a sitios de terceros se le ofrece solo para obtener ayuda y de ninguna manera representa una afiliación o promoción de la información disponible en estos sitios. Philips no representa ni garantiza ninguna información disponible en estos sitios web.

Entendido